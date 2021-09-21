Weather Blog

Wet and chilly to start fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We wrapped up the final day of the summer season on a near average note with a mix of sun and clouds. Rainy and chilly conditions are on the way as we enter the fall season for our Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Rain chances are set to increase going into the nighttime hours. Heavy rainfall will be possible, which could led way to flooding issues. As rain develops overnight, we will also see winds increase.

Lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: The fall season is set to get off to a wet, cool, and windy start for our Wednesday. Have the rain gear on hand as rain is likely throughout a good chunk of the day. Activity will become more isolated by the evening and nighttime hours. Flooding will continue to be a concern.

Temperatures are going to struggle throughout the day across the state. We look to hold steady in the 50s with highs rising into the upper 50s.

Thursday: Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible into part of our Thursday. Another fall-like afternoon will be in store for our state with highs only topping out in the mid 60s.

8-Day forecast: Enjoy a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Friday is looking to be a fantastic day to end the workweek on a nice note. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a stray shower this weekend as temperatures remain below normal.