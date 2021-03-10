Wet and windy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had our warmest day of the year for some locations across the state with strong winds. This will lead way to an active Thursday with rain and storm chances returning to the forecast.

Wednesday night: A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 AM Thursday morning for much of the western half of Indiana. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected with locally higher gusts possible.

Skies will remain mostly to mainly cloudy tonight as we will have mild air locked into place. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s with windy conditions.

Thursday: Have the rain gear ready as our Thursday will feature multiple rounds of showers throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon. At this time, no severe weather is expected.

Showers will continue into the evening hours.

A mild day will be on tap overall as we look to top out in the mid 60s.

Friday: We will keep the cloud cover and windy conditions around to end the workweek. A few spotty showers are possible late Friday.

Cooler air will settle in as we will only rise into the upper 50s for our high temperatures.

8 Day Forecast: Isolated precipitation chances will linger through most of the weekend. There is the chance for light rain to mix with light snow Sunday morning for northern portions of the state. Highs will continue to cooldown as we will fall towards the upper 40s by Sunday. A temperature rebound looks to work into the area by the new workweek next week with additional rain chances.