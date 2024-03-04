Wet Tuesday to usher in a cooldown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What started off as a cloudy Monday led way to a marvelous breezy afternoon with near record breaking high temperatures. Indy fell just one degree shy of tying the record of 78 from 1983. This was also our warmest day of the year!

This near summerlike feel will abruptly end as we track multiple chances for rain this week with temperatures set to embark on a general cooling trend.

Monday night: Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight with showers and storms approaching from the west. Rain looks to start entering the state just after midnight. There is potential for a couple of stronger storms in western Indiana with wind and hail the main threats.

Temperatures won’t drop too far tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It is possible for us to have a record warm night as Indy’s warmest low for Mar 5 is 57 from 1992.

Tuesday: Have the rain gear handy for Tuesday as we’re talking on and off rain for much of the day. This will include a wet morning commute. A few storms are possible too, but severe weather is not expected.

Despite the rain, temperatures will still manage to get into the low to mid 60s, which is still well above normal for us.

Wednesday: We’ll dry out going into Wednesday with highs set to continue cooling down. The reason our temperatures will keep turning cooler is because winds will turn to come out of the north and cause highs to only get into the mid 50s. Skies will also become partly sunny.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday’s forecast will mostly be a copy and paste of what our Wednesday will be with the only difference being a little bit more cloud cover. Another system will slide in to end the workweek, which will cause our temperatures to keep turning colder. Saturday will feature highs in the low 50s with additional showers possible. Sunday is shaping up to be our coolest day in this extended forecast with numbers not escaping the 40s.