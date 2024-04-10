Wet Wednesday with rainy days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rainy days ahead beginning with a wet Wednesday. Best chance of rain arrives later this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Temperatures start into the 50s this morning. We had a few light showers overnight and a few showers in southern Indiana. Lots of dry time for the first part of the day just with overcast conditions. Highs stay into the low and middle 60s today. Rain moves in after 2 or 3 p.m. today. Could be light to moderate at times.

Tennis and baseball practices later today may be cancelled due to the wet conditions.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers likely overnight. We may even hear a few claps of thunder. Lows today fall into the middle and upper 50s. Winds begin to pick up later tonight as well.

RAINY DAYS AHEAD

THURSDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday.

On and off during the day. A few pockets of thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. Especially south and east of Indianapolis. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk which is a level 1 out of a level 5 for southeastern Indiana. One or two thunderstorms may reach severe criteria in this location tomorrow.

Highs climb into the low 60s for the afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds south of the southeast gusting near 20 miles per hour.

FRIDAY: More rain showers are possible especially early on in the day. It’s going to be breezy and cooler. Highs on Friday stay into the upper 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The rainy days clear up just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Temperatures climb into the middle 70s for the end of the weekend with sunshine.

Rain chances return Monday evening and into Tuesday. Temperatures stay into the lower 70s for the first part of the workweek.