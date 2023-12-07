Windy and warm days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a couple of windy and warm days ahead. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be above normal. Rain chances are small but will be possible this weekend with cooler temperatures to follow.

TODAY: It’s going to be a mild, windy and warmer day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s this morning with wind chill values into the 20s. Winds may gust at times today between 20 and 25 miles per hour. Highs climb into the middle 50s across much of the state which is about 10 degrees above normal.

TONIGHT: A quiet evening for the first night of Hanukkah. Sunset is at 5:20 p.m. It will stay breezy with winds still pretty gust at times near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

FRIDAY: Another windy and warm day Friday with temperatures climbing even higher than Thursday. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s across much of the state. Highs flirt with 60 along the southern part of the state. Winds again pick up out of the south and southwest. May gust at times near 25 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will be partly cloudy especially later in the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday we have a few spotty showers possible. It doesn’t look like this is going to be a drought buster. Best chance of seeing significant rainfall will be south and east of Indianapolis. Rainfall amounts won’t be much but there’s a chance for some light spotty showers on and off during the day. A few areas may hear a clap of thunder. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s near 60. It’s going to be windy as well.

Here’s a look at the latest Drought Monitor that was issued today.

Sunday brings a slight chance for a few spotty showers but the main weather story will be the cooler temperatures. Highs actually drop closer to normal for this time of the year. Highs stay in the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: We see dry conditions return to the forecast for much of the workweek. Temperatures drop back to normal for this time of the year.