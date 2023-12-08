Windy and warm, rain returns Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A really mild start to the morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s near 50. Windy and warm today but rain returns on Saturday.

TODAY: We’re starting out very warm and windy this morning. We’ll see some sunshine this morning but look for more clouds today than what we had yesterday. Winds already gusting at 25 miles per hour this morning. Those winds may gust today at 30 miles per hour. Temperatures climb a few degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. Our normal high for this time of the year is in the lower 40s. So temperatures today will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal with highs in the middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight. It stays mild with lows only falling near 50. Spotty light showers develop later tonight. Winds stay strong and may gust near 30 miles per hour.

THIS WEEKEND: WINDY AND WARM SATURDAY

SATURDAY: We’ll see a good chance for some light to moderate rain at times Saturday. Best chance of seeing some decent rain will be south and east of Indianapolis. Some spots may pick up close to an inch which will definitely help out the dry conditions across the state. Highs on Saturday climb into the upper 50s near 60. It remains windy with gusts near 30 miles per hour out of the south.

SUNDAY: We have just enough precipitation and the cold air arrives in time for a few morning rain or even snow showers may be possible. No accumulation really expected. Clouds stick around for much of Sunday. It’s going to be chilly with temperatures a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

8 DAY FORECAST

The windy and warm conditions exit next week. Chilly temperatures continue for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures do swing back up above normal for the middle part of the week. We may see temperatures climbing back to 50 for Friday. Much of the next week will be dry.