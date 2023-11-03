Windy and warm today, even warmer this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a warmer day today with highs near normal. Windy conditions for much of the day with even warmer temperatures heading this way for the weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting out this morning into the 30s. This will likely be the last chilly morning for the next several days. The main weather story today will be the winds. It’s going to be gusty. Sustained winds will be out of the south and southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour. However winds may gust 30 miles per hour.

Look for lots of sunshine for the first part of the day. Clouds begin to increase later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb close to 60 today. Normal high for this time of the year is 58. So a seasonable Friday is on tap.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight and we may see a few sprinkles or light showers during the overnight hours. If you’re heading to the Pacers game or any high school football games it will be cloudy but dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the evening. Overnight temperatures only fall into the middle 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

Overall weather this weekend looks great. A few spotty showers are possible early Saturday morning but lots of dry time this weekend. We’ll see some clouds Saturday with sunshine on Sunday. Highs climb into the lower 60s Saturday and into the middle 60s Sunday. This weekend will be perfect for any holiday family traditions.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay into the upper 60s on Monday. A few spotty showers are possible for the first part of the week. Isolated showers Monday and Tuesday with a few more rain chances Wednesday. Highs climb into the lower 60s. Temperatures fall back into the 50s for the end of the week with partly cloudy skies.