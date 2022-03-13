Weather Blog

Windy and warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After a chilly Saturday we’re in store for a warm stretch of temperatures.

TODAY: Clouds will be with us for the first part of the day today. A few flurries are likely in northern Indiana. Sunshine returns after the lunch hour and temperatures really begin to warm up. Look for highs today around 51. Winds pick up out of the southwest and may gust up to 30 mph at times today.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear through the overnight hours. Temperatures don’t drop that much compared to the last two nights. Lows fall near 35.

MONDAY: A beautiful start to the workweek with highs near 60. We’ll see bright blue skies for much of the day Monday. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the south gusting to 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: A few early morning showers are possible. Clouds hang around for much of the day. It stays warm with highs near 60.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to climb above normal through the end of the week. Highs approach near 70 Thursday. It looks like we’ll see dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday. A system heads this way on Friday bringing a chance for showers. Temperatures drop back into the 50s for next weekend.