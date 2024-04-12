Windy Friday, wonderful weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Morning rain with windy conditions Friday. Wonderful and warmer weekend on tap. Sunshine and highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Rainy start once again this morning. We will finally see this batch of rain move off to the south by midday. Clouds hang around for a little while longer. We may see a few spotty showers pop up during the afternoon but much better conditions expected than yesterday.

The main weather story today will be the wind. Winds will be out of the west 10 to 20 miles per hour. They may gust at times 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s. This is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight. Winds will still be a touch breezy around 10 to 15 miles per hour. It becomes a little chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WARMER WEEKEND

A chilly start on Saturday but we will see much warmer conditions this weekend. On Saturday look for sunshine and highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Seasonable Saturday on tap but temperatures climb into the 70s on Sunday.

Sunday will bring a few more clouds and a small chance for a few spotty showers into the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle and even upper 70s in many spots across the state.

8DAY FORECAST: It really warms up on Monday. We may see our first 80 degree reading of the year on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances ramp up again on Tuesday. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger into Thursday. Highs drop below normal on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60.