Workweek warm up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures warm up for the rest of the workweek. Highs climb into the upper 50s and even 60s by the end of the week.

Yesterday temperatures climbed into the 50s with lots of sunshine. A bit of a breeze caused a little crispness in the air.

TODAY: Lots of clouds across much of the state this morning. Even a few areas of fog in northwestern Indiana. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 a.m. across parts of northern Indiana. We will see clouds continue through much of the day. After the lunch hour clouds begin to break up and we will see some sunshine. Highs today stay into the 40s. Areas in northern Indiana see highs in the lower 40s with readings in the upper 40s near 50 farther southward. Normal high for this time of the year is 38.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight no weather worries at all. The Pacers take on the Rockets at 7 p.m. Travel to downtown will be dry with only a few clouds. Temperatures stay into the upper 30s near 40 at tipoff. Overnight lows falls into the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: We will see a dry day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures begin to climb later in the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower to middle 50s around the state. Temperatures north and west of Indiana see highs 20-30 degrees above normal.

WORKWEEK WARM UP

Temperatures really climb later in the week. Highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for the rest of the week. Winds pick up as well. Winds may gust around 30 to 40 miles per hour Thursday. Winds will be gusty all day long. We may see a few showers late Thursday night into the day on Friday.

Saturday looks dry with temperatures falling a bit. A few showers will be possible Sunday and into the first part of Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures drop into the 40s next week.