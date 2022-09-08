Weather Stories

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autuacross Indiana.

According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.

Here’s a look at the normal temperatures throughout the fall months. Today the normal high is in the lower 80s. By the first of October, that normal temperature drops into the lower 70s. By Nov. 1, temperatures fall even more with normal highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40.

As far as precipitation goes, the Climate Prediction Center has much of Colorado under below-normal conditions. Across parts of central and southern Indiana, expect below-normal precipitation for the next three months.

Below-normal precipitation, including rain and snow, and a chance of above-normal temperatures are possible as we head into the fall season across much of Indiana.