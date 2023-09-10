Fourth earthquake in less than a month felt near Illinois-Indiana border

WEST SALEM, Ill. (WISH) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that an earthquake struck along the Illinois-Indiana border early Sunday morning.

The quake was reported around 12:11 a.m. Eastern Time, coming in at a magnitude of 2.5, classifying it as a minor earthquake.

The epicenter was marked 6 miles north of West Salem, Illinois, about 23 miles from Vincennes, Indiana.

The star on the map marks the Sunday morning quake’s epicenter.

(Provided Photo/U.S. Geological Society)

This is the fourth earthquake to hit along the Illinois-Indiana border in the last month. The two quakes were reported back-to-back on Aug. 14 – 15, both quakes hitting just north of Vincennes. The third was reported days later on Aug. 17., two miles west of Vincennes.

All three of August’s quakes qualified as minor earthquakes. No injuries or damages were reported from Sunday’s earthquake.

