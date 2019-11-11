Indianapolis road crews prepare for first snowfall of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Road crews are preparing for a busy Monday as snow and below-freezing temperatures make their way into central Indiana.

It is hard to imagine after the beautiful weather on Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s. In then next 48 hours, the Indianapolis area is anticipating near-zero windchills and snow.

Between the Indianapolis Department of Transportation and Indianapolis Department of Public Works, the city will have more than 130 snow trucks on the roadways by noon Monday.

“We have been preparing for this winter event, really since the beginning of October, which is earlier that we have done in years past,” said Mallory Duncan with INDOT.

Temperatures are expected to drop drastically, and precipitation in the forecast could make for messy roadways.

“Those bridges and overpasses will freeze a lot sooner than, let’s say, the mainline roads,” says Duncan.

Crews will start heading out to pre-treat and monitor roadways just before noon on Monday.

While snow is the large concern for the start of week, “It just kind of depends on what kind of precipitation we are seeing (whether) we are going to do brine first or salt,” says Duncan.

Dangerous temperatures will follow.

“On Tuesday, high temperatures are only going to be around 26 degrees. This is about 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, and 26 is actually the record low maximum or coldest high temperature. We could break a record,” said Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

“It can really be fast that your core temperature starts to drop, especially if that skin is exposed or you don’t have the heavy layers on,” said Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin.

Though it is earlier than normal to be worrying about winter weather, drivers need to be cautious.

“We have been used to orange barrels, not yellow trucks. So first time out there, give them space — more space than you would think,” said Duncan.

Everyone needs to make sure to bundle up as central Indiana takes on the winter weather season by storm.

“One of the most important things that people don’t think about but: You lose so much heat through the top of your head, so the kids need to cover up with the hat and keep those heads and face warm,” said Griffin.

DPW says they will send out 80 trucks at 11 a.m. Monday. They anticipate having crews out on the streets through Monday night and into the Tuesday morning commute.

INDOT is planning to have up to 65 trucks out from noon to 10 p.m.

Crews ask that drivers be cautious and courteous of the snow trucks as they work through this winter weather event.