Indianapolis sets new record low-pressure mark for January on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday has been filled with chilly rain across much of central Indiana. Spots in the Midwest have already picked up a half foot of snow in the states to our west.

Our low-pressure system today was strong, and took a track right over us. With that being said, history was made today. January’s record low-pressure mark adjusted at sea level in Indianapolis is 984.4 mb set back in 1978. Near 11 a.m., our sea level pressure was 984.0 mb which broke the monthly record.

It’s quite rare to see these types of systems. The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that these pressure levels are expected to keep decreasing, too.

However, another strong low-pressure system will be on the way later this week.

This system may also have the chance at the sea level pressure record in Indianapolis if it tracks directly through central Indiana.