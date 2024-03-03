March 2, 2012: Marking 12 years since violent Henryville tornado

A Henryville, Indiana, school bus shown ripped from its axles and damaged by a tornado that tore through the town on March 2, 2012. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service Louisville)

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Saturday marked the 12th anniversary of a deadly EF-4 tornado touching down in southern Indiana, killing several and injuring hundreds.

The National Weather Service of Louisville said on X that the Henryville tornado was one of 70 that formed during a violent tornado breakout across the southeastern half of the United States.

Eight tornadoes, in total, touched down in southern Indiana, central Kentucky, and the Ohio Valley. They ranged from EF-0 to EF-4 and killed 11 people.

The entire outbreak claimed the lives of 41 people, and caused approximately $3.5 billion in damages for the entire Southeast United States, the NWS said.

Stephanie Decker, an Indiana mom who lost both legs while protecting her children from the storm, posted on social media, remembering the day.

“Today is my Alive Day, as we call it,” she wrote in another post. “(I’m) thinking of all those affected by March 2, 2012. #12YearsStrong”

A school bus is lodged in Henryville High School parking lot after damaged by Friday's tornado in Henryville, Ind., Monday, March 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)