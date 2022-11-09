Weather Stories

Multiple reports of “fireball meteors” Tuesday night, seen in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a quiet few days in central Indiana with mostly clear skies.

Under these clear skies, close to 10 p.m. Tuesday night, reports of “fireball meteors” flooded the American Meteor Society.

Several of those reports came in from parts of Indiana. In northern Kentucky, one of these meteors was caught by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) as part of the GOES-16 satellite.

Close to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 8

The blue dot is the area of interest on the satellite picture that could be a meteor burning up in the atmosphere. No information has been confirmed by the American Meteor Society yet.

This is not the first time this year there’s been reports of a “fireball,” back in July, the American Meteor Society confirmed a meteor in the early morning sky on July 22.