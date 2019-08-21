Recent rain making up for dry summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– After a wet spring, rain has been pretty hard to come by for the last month across much of central Indiana.

But thanks to several rounds of storms recently we’re starting to make up what we’ve been missing.

Since the beginning of June you can see much of the northern part of the state has really been missing out on rain.

I-70 has been the dividing line and some spots are almost 2-3 inches below normal. Areas south of I-70 have seen above normal precipitation for the summer.

If we just take a look at the last month areas around Crawfordsville and Lafayette are about 2-2.5 inches below normal.

Now let’s take a look at the last five days. Here’s a look at rainfall since Saturday. You can see some of those spots that have been missing out on rain this summer picking up about 3-5 inches of rainfall, just south of Crawfordsville and near Greencastle.

Officially at Indianapolis International Airport we picked up 1.67″ of rainfall in a five day period. That’s the most rainfall we’ve received in about a month. The last time we had an inch of rainfall in a five day period was back in the middle of July.

Looks like we’ll see more rain later tonight as a storm system sweeps through the state.

