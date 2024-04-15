River flooding continues in parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The story of April so far in central Indiana has been the soaking rainfall.

Even after a dry weekend, river flooding continues following last week’s rain.

River flood warnings with varying expirations continued this week for the Wabash River and White River. Rainfall estimates over the last seven days have a wide swath from 2 to 5 inches that fell stretching back to April 8. Indianapolis only averages 4.34 inches for the entire month of April.

Flooding along the White River in the Indianapolis metropolitan area has improved. As of the morning of April 15, minor flooding is in place for most of the Wabash River.

Greene County has two gauges that are in a moderate flood stage along the White River.

The town of Spencer has been a location along the White River that reached moderate flooding over the weekend with a peak crest of 20.33 feet. Water levels were back in the minor flooding stage on Monday and were forecasted to drop as the week goes on.

Additional rainfall

River levels for both the White and Wabash rivers were expected to decrease. However, additional rainfall could throw a wrench in those plans. Storm Track 8 will see how the next storm system develops, but from a half-inch to an inch of rain will be possible for a good chunk of the area. Stronger thunderstorms may create locally higher amounts.

This next storm system will also bring the chance of severe weather to Indiana.

