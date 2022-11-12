Weather Stories

Snow totals for November 12

by: Ryan Morse
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:

Indianapolis picked up 2.7″ which broke the old daily record snowfall amount of 0.8″ set back in 1991. This snowfall in Indy was also the first measurable snow of the 2022-23 season. Overall, the system as a whole really overachieved with these snowfall totals. There may be another chance at rain or snow to watch this upcoming week on Tuesday.

