Weather Stories

Storm damages school, homes in northern Madison County town

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Town officials shut down travel in a northern Madison County town after a Wednesday storm left damage that included the elementary school.

Summitville, a town of nearly 1,000 residents, was closed to traffic for several hours after the storm downed trees, said Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

No injuries were found Wednesday night after a door-to-door search of the path of the storm, he said.

Summitville Elementary School, part of the Madison-Grant United district, lost much of its roof, Ecker said Wednesday night in a phone call with News 8. Authorities were attempting to get on the roof to learn the extent of the damage of the facility. About 250 students attend the prekindergarten through Grade 2 facility.

Ecker says the town’s water company also was severely damaged.

He added that four homes received damage to windows and from trees, a recreational vehicle was overturned, and a mobile home was destroyed.

Madison County was among much of Indiana that was under a tornado watch on Wednesday. No warnings were issued for Madison County, although a tornado warning was issued about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday for neighboring Delaware County.