Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state.

There will be the potential for several inches of snow. On snow-covered roads, cars going 35 mph average a stopping time from 5-8 seconds. Midmorning to midday some spots may flip over to a wintry mix or rain. For wet roads, that average stop time is from 3-5 seconds.

In the United States, over 1,300 people are killed annually on snowy or icy pavement, and 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes happen on snowy or icy pavement.

Overall, drivers should operate their vehicles with caution on Wednesday. Try to accelerate and decelerate slowly and give yourself extra time on the roads as a whole.