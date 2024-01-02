The first meteor shower of 2024 peaks late Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first meteor shower of the year will be peaking Wednesday night in central Indiana.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is known for its brief peak and faint meteors in the night sky. Under dark skies, the American Meteor Society says you can see about 25 meteors an hour.

Late Wednesday night into early Thursday will be the narrow window to witness the peak of this meteor shower.

Near the Big Dipper, the radiant point will be rising in the northeast skyline after midnight. Get away from city lights to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Cloud Cover

Wednesday afternoon, clouds will start to increase across Indiana. Those clouds will be in the process of decreasing early Thursday morning. There will also be a last-quarter moon present in the night sky, which may obscure a few meteors.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on our local forecast in central Indiana by visiting our weather blog here.