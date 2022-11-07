Weather Stories

Total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Skywatchers may want to pay attention early Tuesday morning.

The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur in the predawn hours.]

At 5:16 a.m. EST, the total eclipse begins as the moons slips into Earth’s shadow. The total eclipse will last almost 1 hour, 30 minutes, as it ends at 6:41 a.m. EST.

During this time period, the moon will have a reddish-orange tint to it. This is the reason the moon will be referred to as a blood moon.

It is going to be a while until the next total lunar eclipse occurs. After this one on Tuesday, our next chance to see a total lunar eclipse won’t come until 2025.

With regards to the forecast Tuesday morning in central Indiana, it will be a chilly start with lows close to 40 degrees. Cloud cover should cooperate for the eclipse with only partly cloudy skies present.