Wednesday evening forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold
LOW: 28
TOMORROW: Showers develop
HIGH: 40
LOW: 32
SUNSET TONIGHT: 5:52 PM
SUNRISE THURSDAY: 8:00 AM
Weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold
LOW: 28
TOMORROW: Showers develop
HIGH: 40
LOW: 32
SUNSET TONIGHT: 5:52 PM
SUNRISE THURSDAY: 8:00 AM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold
LOW: 28
TOMORROW: Showers develop
HIGH: 40
LOW: 32
SUNSET TONIGHT: 5:52 PM
SUNRISE THURSDAY: 8:00 AM
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK