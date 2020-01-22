Weather

Wednesday evening forecast

Wednesday evening forecast

by: Ashley Brown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s this evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold
LOW: 28

TOMORROW: Showers develop
HIGH: 40
LOW: 32

SUNSET TONIGHT: 5:52 PM
SUNRISE THURSDAY: 8:00 AM

