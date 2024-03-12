Well above average temperatures Tuesday

Mild temperatures continue this week. Rain chances return for the second half of the week.

Tuesday:

We’re starting the day off with plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies anticipated later this afternoon.

Mild and breezy conditions through the afternoon with highs pushing close to 70°.

Tuesday night:

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies should be relatively quiet with lows dipping down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with there could be a few spotty showers, maybe even a few rumbles of Thunder very late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most of the day should be dry and again very warm with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances late week:

An approaching cold front working through Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area. Expect a higher risk for showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a low end threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms. High temperatures will still surge to the lower 70s for the afternoon.

On Friday scattered showers continue for the first half of the day with significantly cooler temperatures. Highs only top out into the upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Cooler temperatures moving in for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. A high only of 50 expected for Sunday with a chance of light showers. Significantly cooler heading into early next week with highs only in the lower 40s Monday and a chance of rain and possibly snow showers. Long term pattern does look to be cooler than average over the next 8 to 14 days.