Wet and windy to start the weekend

After a soggy end to the work-week, we’re starting to turn drier, but we’ll deal with strong winds on Saturday. By Sunday, we should be mainly dry.

Saturday: We’ve started with some fog as the air is saturated. The wet weather should exit through the day, but scattered showers are still possible, especially north of I-70. Winds will crank up with gusts near 40 mph.

Wind Advisory: As winds crank up behind this weather-maker, the Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the state until 5 PM.

Tonight: Lows will drop to the 30s across the Hoosier state, and winds will turn quiet. Expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday should stay dry, but wet weather returns as the work-week approaches. More chances of rain return late in the work week.