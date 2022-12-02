Weather

Windy day with rain chances late

A few light sprinkles this morning with a mostly cloudy sky to start. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s today with clouds remaining in the forecast through the rest of the day with highs climbing to the lower 50s. Winds will be howling through the afternoon with gusts around 40-45mph. We’ll have a Wind Advisory in the play from mid afternoon until early Saturday morning. Rain will arrive late this evening with showers remaining very scattered in nature through early tomorrow morning.

Cold front will quickly exit early Saturday and will usuher in mcuh colder air through the morning and afternoon. We’ll see highs settle into the lower to mid 30s with mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. Winds will relax through the afternoon. Sunday will be a slightly warmer day witrh highs rebounding to the lower 40s with sunshine.

More rain with our next system arriving Monday of next week! Highs will warm to the mid 40s with showers arriving during the afternoon. Rain will stick around through the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty rain chance Friday.