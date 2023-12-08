Windy Friday, rain returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild temperatures continue over the next 48 hours. Sharply colder air slides in for the end of the weekend.

Friday:

A wound up area of low pressure in eastern North Dakota will aid in cranking up the wind machine again today. We’ll likely see winds gusting to 25-35 mph. Despite the stiff breeze, temperatures will be well above average, topping out in the mid/upper 50s across much of the state.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day as an system approaches from the west. We could see a few spotty showers arriving by late Friday night. Temperatures remain surprisingly warm, with lows in the lower 50s, making it a mild night for December.

Weekend forecast:

Expect widespread showers in the morning, but rainfall amounts should be light, and gusty winds up to 30-35 mph.

Saturday evening another wave of energy moves along the lingering front, setting parts of the state up for additional and more widespread rain chances, mainly across southeastern counties.

Much colder air moves in behind the cold front on Sunday, with lingering low-level moisture possibly supporting light rain and possibility snow showers. Highs will only top out in the 30s.

8 day forecast:

As the system gracefully exits on Sunday, quiet conditions and slightly above normal temperatures settle in for much of next week dry. with possibly reaching the 50s by late next week into next weekend.