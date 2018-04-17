Indy Style

Indianapolis Quartet to perform "Firsts" this Friday

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 12:27 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2018 12:50 PM EDT

Ah, the sights... the sounds!

Today on Indy Style, we hear from The Indianapolis Quartet and learn more about how to see them LIVE later this week!

The Indianapolis Quartet: “Firsts”

Friday, April 20

7:30 p.m.

Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center—Ruth Lilly Performance Hall
University of Indianapolis
1400 East Hanna Avenue

Indianapolis, Indiana 46227

FREE ADMISSION

Reservations suggested. Event Ticketing Center: 317-788-3251 or events.uindy.edu

The Indianapolis Quartet debuted on the classical music scene in 2016 and has been making a sensation in the Midwest ever since. The elite ensemble is a collaboration between University of Indianapolis music faculty and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and made possible through a generous grant from the Shaheen College of Arts & Sciences at UIndy.

The Quartet performs to sellout crowds throughout the year at UIndy and joins us fresh from their Chicago debut in March. You can catch them here in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center at UIndy. Admission is free. The concert is presented by Katz, Sapper & Miller.

To learn more, visit:

www.indianapolisquartet.uindy.edu

Follow The Indianapolis Quartet on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/IndianapolisQuartet/

