Indianapolis mayor joins pothole patrol

An Indianapolis Department of Public Works crew fixes potholes April 18, 2023, on Eastwood Place near 21st Street on the east side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS. (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined workers from the Department of Public Works in a part of the city with a big issue.

An aerial view from News 8’s AVI8OR showed how bad the pothole problem is on Eastwood Place near 21st Street on the east side.

The city touted Tuesday that it’s put aside more than $50 million in the past two years to patch and repair roads.

Hogsett said at a news conference, “Pothole season doesn’t technically end until May or a little thereafter, but we’re truly into reconstruction season as well. So, you got roads that are being repaired not just because of potholes but are being redone in their entirety.”

The city government reported Monday that Public Works crews staffed by members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 725 have responded to more than 14,500 fewer service requests for potholes in 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022.

To report a pothole in Indianapolis, go to the Indy Pothole Viewer; use the RequestIndy mobile app on iPhone or Android; or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.