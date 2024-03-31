Asian American Alliance Celebrates 25 Years in Indiana

The Asian American Alliance is celebrating its 25th year of helping the AAPI make a home in Indiana.

Rupal Thanawala, President of the Asian American Alliance, says Asian Americans from more than 45 countries have moved to Indiana, and the organization is focused on empowering and encouraging them to lead in business. Thanawala says, “Indiana is a hidden gem,” and the low cost of living in the state helps attract top talent from around the world.

Thanawala says there is a high population of Indians, Chinese, and Burmese in Indiana, and they are a major contribution to the state’s economy. She also touted thousands of Asian-American students who come to Indiana each year to study at colleges like Purdue, Ball State, and Indiana University.

With each new Asian American moving to the state, Thanawala says they bring more culture, food, music, and unique talent to Indiana. She says building an integrated culture is a key focus for the Asian-American Alliance. “We are part of the fabric of Indiana. We are not outsiders,” she says.

Founded in 1999, Asian-American Alliance is made up of more than 150 smaller organizations from student groups to corporate coalitions. The organization hosts several free events throughout the year. You can learn more at www.aaalliance.org.

