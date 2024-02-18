Asian American Alliance to Host Fireside Chat with TechPoint CEO

The Indianapolis-based Asian American Alliance is hosting a fireside chat with TechPoint President and CEO Ting Gootee.

The event is part of the Asian American Alliance’s “A Seat at the Table” speaker series that features leading voices in the Indianapolis Asian–American community. Rupal Thanawala, President of the Asian American Alliance, says the event will also serve as a networking opportunity where attendees can have one-on-one conversations.

Thanawala hopes the event will help amplify the story of Asian Americans who have made their home in Indiana. “Indiana is a hidden gem,” she says, touting the state’s low cost of living and ability to attract top talent from around the world.

The Asian American Alliance has hosted A Seat at the Table for the last seven years, and Thanawala touted the event’s ability to connect members of the Asian-American community with C-suite executives who encourage and empower younger generations to pursue a career in tech.

During the event, Thanawala promises a candid conversation where Ting will share her career journey and the challenges she faced coming up in a field that features very few Asian Americans at the executive level.

A Seat at the Table with Ting Gootee takes place on February 28th from 5pm-7pm at Barnes and Thornburg. Tickets are free.

Sponsored by: InnoPower