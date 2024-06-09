Black Accounting Association to Host Career Summer Program for Students

The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) is hosting a week-long summer program where students can discover a career in accounting or entrepreneurship.

NABA is looking for Indianapolis-area high school students to participate in its Accounting Career Awareness Program (ACAP). During the program, students can explore a career in accounting, finance, entrepreneurship, and related fields.

The week-long program includes a residency at a college and is also supported by year-round programming. In addition, students will get the chance to meet with industry leaders who’ll share insight and career advice.

Tuition, housing, books, and materials are sponsored by NABA Inc.

Started in 1980, thousands of students have participated in ACAP, according to NABA.

To learn more and apply, visit https://nabainc.org/acap.