Carolene Mays Receives Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award

During last month’s Champions of Diversity award ceremony, Carolene Mays, the founder of Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc., was recognized with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award for her unending efforts to mentor Black leadership in Central Indiana.

During her speech, Mays turned to her faith and said, “It’s about giving back.” The community service advocate and public speaker also committed herself to following the examples set by Dr. King and encouraged those in her community to keep King’s dream alive “In our hearts and in our actions.”