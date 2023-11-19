Employers Should Look to Hiring Military Veterans to Bridge Employment Gap

As unemployment numbers continue to decline, finding staff for your business can be challenging. However, one group that is often overlooked when it comes to employment is military veterans.

Dr. Christopher Williams is a Health Performance Improvement Consultant for Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis. He is also an Indiana National Guard veteran who retired after three deployments and 21 years of service. He recently stressed the benefits and importance of hiring military veterans.

In addition to leadership experience, Williams says veterans who enter the workforce perform better than their civilian counterparts regarding dependability, loyalty, and ethics. With years of training and experience, military veterans are highly motivated to work hard.

And while retired Navy Captain William Toti recently elaborated on some difficulties veterans can have when entering the civilian workforce, Williams says those challenges can easily be met and conquered with continued training and support services.

While he agrees there may be a learning gap in adjusting to a new corporate culture, Williams says veterans can often adapt to quickly changing environments. “Sometimes we come to the realization that we have to take a step back and learn some of those tactics and techniques we didn’t learn as a civilian.”

Williams also encourages employers to look for resources to help when hiring and retaining military personnel. Life after the military can be unstable and a big adjustment for many veterans, but Williams encourages employers not to overlook this important workforce sector.

To learn more about hiring and training veterans, read William Toti’s book From CO to CEO: A Practical Guide for Transitioning from Military to Industry Leadership.