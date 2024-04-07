Fifth Third Bank Offers Free Financial Education Programs

Fifth Third Bank is highlighting a series of education programs for Indiana youth to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

Nashelle Frazier, the Vice President of Community and Economic Development at Fifth Third Bank of Indiana, says financial literacy is especially important for young women and entrepreneurs in Central Indiana. She also says any entrepreneur looking to start a small business needs to learn the importance of financial literacy.

Frazier says that to succeed in business, students first need to get a grasp of their personal finances. She stressed the importance of a strong financial foundation, such as having a good credit score and learning the importance of paying bills on time.

Educational programs offered by Fifth Third Bank include the Young Bankers Club for fourth-grade students, a digital financial academy for junior and high school students, and an empowerment program for adults that focuses on budgeting, investing, and preparing for retirement.

To learn more about Fifth Third Bank’s educational programs, visit www.53.com.