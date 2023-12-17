Graduates of Media Production Program Bring Diversity to the Newsroom

A group of 20 Ivy Tech Community College students recently became the first graduating class of the Multicultural Media Production Program.

The one-year certificate program, a collaboration between Ivy Tech and Circle City Broadcasting (WISH-TV owner), is a new effort to help improve diversity in local newsrooms. Students learn how newscasts are written, produced, and broadcast over the air.

Adam Kent, who teaches the class, says the program gives students real-world experience that is hard to come by any other way. Kent, who has over 28 years of broadcasting experience, says the students in the inaugural class “far exceeded” his expectations, so much so that he has already hired three recent graduates to join the staff at WISH-TV.

Adam Peterson, a graduate of the program, is excited to start his career at WISH-TV, and he says attending the Multicultural Media Production Program classes was a “Highlight of my week.” Peterson had been thinking about a career in broadcasting, and when Kent made the job offer at the end of the program, he says it took him by surprise. “I never expected to get hired,” he says.

Kent, who has news production contacts throughout the country, says, “There are opportunities out there.” for students who want to pursue a career in broadcasting and help newsrooms reflect the diversity in their community.

Scholarships for the Multicultural Media Production Program are available, and you can learn more at https://multiculturalproducers.com.

