Indy Parks Projects and Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosting outreach event

by: Meghan Stratton
Whenever the city of Indianapolis has a new parks project, it oftentimes needs an outside contractor. This week’s “This Week in Business” segment highlights an upcoming diverse contractor event with Indy Parks.

David Fredericks, Director of Minority & Women’s Business Development for the City of Indianapolis, shared that the Indy Parks Projects event is happening on February 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Riverside Community Center.

This event will include:

  • Brief overview of the certification process by OMWBD
  • Presentation by the Parks Departments on upcoming 2023/2024 project plans
  • Resource tables staffed by park project managers
  • Community partners

To register and get more information, visit the Indy Parks Projects – Diverse Contractors Outreach event page.

