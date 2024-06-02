Meet the Dairy Farmers Who Make an Indy 500 Tradition Possible

When it was time for Josef Newgarden to take a drink of milk after winning the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, an Indiana dairy farmer had the honor of handing over the bottle.

Alex Neuenschwander is a fourth-generation farmer and owner of Neu-Hope Dairy in Bluffton, Indiana. His family has been in the dairy business since the mid-1930s. Alex says he was thrilled to be part of the ceremony in Winner’s Circle. “We’re really excited to be here.”

When it comes to the future of his farm, Alex hopes to pass the family farm down to his sons. He hopes they develop the same love of dairy farming as past generations. “It’s a great lifestyle,” he says.

Also involved in the ceremonies this year was Abbie Herr, owner of Herr Dairy in Kendallville, Indiana. Also a fourth-generation dairy farmer, Herr says she was born with “milk in my veins.” She says having her farm featured at the Indianapolis 500 is a big opportunity, and she is proud to represent dairy farmers all over the world.