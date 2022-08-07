Community Link

Community Link: Helping survivors overcome the struggles of Post-traumatic stress disorder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Lydia Wood, founder and chairman of the Freedom K9 Project.

“We are actually the only service dog organization in the United State specializing in training Post-traumatic stress disorder service dogs for survivors of abuse. What led me to this work is realizing that was a thing; that there weren’t other organizations like this. There are organizations out there who accept applications from survivors of abuse, but we’re the only organization that has been built with survivors in mind. The way that PTSD service dog organizations exist for veterans, we exist for survivors of abuse,” Wood said.

