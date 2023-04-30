Community Link: Indiana Health Fund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Colleen Rusnak, executive director of the Indiana Health Fund, an organization that helps Hoosiers manage their medical debt.

“The Indiana Health Fund has an education platform where we have launched resources to assist families in Indiana to understand their medicals, benefits packages, how to maximize and utilize it, and more,” Rusnak said.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!