Community Link: Touch of Class, 2022 fashion show & event fundraiser for Indy’s homeless

This week, Mays was joined by Bobbie Howard, chairperson and Lillie Barlow, secretary for Touch of Class.

This week, Mays was joined by Bobbie Howard, chairperson and Lillie Barlow, secretary for Touch of Class.

Both ladies have a great passion for the homeless and strive to make a difference helping the homeless right here in our Indianapolis community.

“Well after learning that one of my family members was homeless. That really touched me a lot and that’s why I got involved and I ended up starting a group home because of that. At this time, I help mentor; I am a mentor to the guys that come through the group home and then going forward, I became a chairperson over the women’s homeless outreach ministry that help the homeless outreach in our community,” Howard said.

“The needs is an ongoing thing. Some of the needs are like clothing and food. A lot of them use public transportation so bus tickets, housing of course.” Howard said.

“It does make a difference; some we can help and some we can’t, but the ones that we can do something for then we must reach out. I feel that this is something that all of us should be doing in our community. There will always be homeless, so whatever little part we play, this is what is expected out of us I believe” Howard said.

“Of course we have to fine ways to fund what we do and to help them. Several times of the year, we do fundraisers. So at this point, we are going to do a fashion show to raise funds. We are reaching out to sponsors, vendors. This is going to be a red carpet event. It is going to be the show of the year,” Howard said.

Touch of Class is a fashion show and fundraiser for the community right here in Indianapolis on June 11 at 3 p.m.

This show will take place at Kingsley Terrace Church of Christ located at 2031 East 30th Street.

Tickets cost $20 per person which will include: the runway fashion show, entertainment, as well as hors d’oeuvres.

“The money that we raise will be used to further the housing and transportation and all the good things that we do to help the homeless people,” Barlow said.

Tickets can purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event.