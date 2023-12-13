1,700 attend Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting on Tuesday gave youths chances to continue their lifelong learning.

The Central Indiana Boy Scouts of America program provider, Crossroads of America Council, hosted the 28th annual luncheon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The fundraiser will help more than 17,000 youths from central Indiana, the council says.

More than 1,700 business and civic leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, attended.

Other participants in the program including these leaders, according to the council:

Steve Campbell, vice president of communications for the Indianapolis Colts.

Kip Chase, senior vice president of human resources at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co.

Akilah Darden, president and founder of The Darden Group LLC, and director of design and construction, diversity and inclusion at Indiana University Health.

DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and chief executive officer of Circle City Broadcasting.

Rafael A. Sanchez, executive vice president, chief impact officer and Indianapolis market president of Old National Bank.

Joseph E. Wiltrout, president and chief executive offices of Crossroads of America Council.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun was part of the program, which included a panel discussion with two scouts and their families, and a recap of the Crossroads Air Show 2023.

Becca Dillon, a scout from Troop 1621, presented a color guard ceremony.