‘Gr8 Comeback’: Black Leaf Vegan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Taria and Derrick Slack, the owners of the Black Leaf Vegan food truck, are still getting used to all the attention they’ve been getting lately.

However, as the only vegan food truck in the city of Indianapolis, Taria remembers when they weren’t sure if they would be successful or not, but Derrick pushed.

“He was just like, ‘Let’s do it,'” she said. “‘There’s no reason not to do it. Try, and if you fail, you fail, but you know you tried.”

News 8’s Randall Newsome paid the food truck a visit while it was serving at a teachers’ luncheon and the line was non-stop. The overwhelming demand has led to Black Leaf Vegan being chosen as the first all-vegan food vendor to work the Indiana State Fair.

Taria says sometimes the new demand for their food gives her mixed emotions.

“It looks kind of scary but exciting at the same time,” she said.

The question is how do they win over people who don’t think they have a taste for vegan food?

“The taste, the texture, the look and appeal of the food,” Taria said. “It’s important because they need to know that being vegan doesn’t mean that you lose anything you’re not losing out on anything.You get everything else that any other person would have that would eat meat.”

As the buzz continues to spread throughout Indianapolis about Black Leaf Vegan, Taria is proud of what they’ve accomplished so far.

“We did it as a family, so that’s the best thing, is that you know, we said it’s possible, we set a mark, we set a goal and we did it,” she said.

Click here to checkout the Black Leaf Vegan menu.