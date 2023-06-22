Great Day TV: Combating elder fraud

Elder Fraud is a huge concern, and it appears it’s only going to get worse. Patty Spitler, the host of “Great Day TV,” talks with Zachary Meyers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana justice, who advises a group of senior communities on what to look out for when dealing with scams.

“Frequently they’re targeting folks and taking their entire life savings that they’ve worked so hard to take care of themselves in their retirement and now they’re unable to do so. And you know, the tragedy that inflicts on entire families when these frauds happen,” Meyers said.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.