‘Great Day TV’: Vital organs at Hilbert Circle Theatre

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” is joined by Michael Fellenzer, director of the central Indiana chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society, and Mary Ellen Weitekamp, former president of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Society.

Fellenzer and Weitekamp join the show to discuss an upcoming event on Oct. 1 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, with the beautiful sounds of organs anticipated to fill the air.

The “Remember the Paramount” concert will feature four “paramount” organists, who will recreate the sounds of the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ from the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

Tickets for the event are $35 for adults, and children get in for free.

