3 Family-Friendly Sweet Snacks using on-hand Superfoods

It seems like we all need more snack ideas these days, so Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley is here to help. Check out these snack ideas the entire family is sure to love!

Apple Pie Tacos

It’s dessert…in a taco shell! Apple pie tacos are easy, delicious, and kids love them!

9 soft street-taco shells (see note below)

2 tablespoons raw sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, divided

5 ROCKIT® apples, skin left on and diced

2 tablespoon raw honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water, plus more

coconut whipped cream

Preheat oven to 375º. On a plate, sprinkle raw sugar and cinnamon. Gently mix the two together. Spray both sides of the soft taco shells with nonstick cooking spray, then lightly dip both sides in the cinnamon mixture. Flip a muffin tin over. Place each cinnamon-coated soft taco shell between each of the muffin tins, so that the muffin-tin humps help the taco shell stay in place and formed. Place in the the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool completely. To make apple filling, combine chopped apples, honey, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small saucepan. Stir cornstarch into the 1/4 cup water and add to the saucepan. Heat on medium for about 10 minutes until apples are completely softened, and gooey-thick. You may need to add more water – about another 1/4 cup, as apples cook, to create a sauce-like mixture. Spoon the apple filling into each of the taco shells. Top with coconut whipped cream and a sprinkle cinnamon, or a little granola. Enjoy immediately!

Note: a tortilla that’s about 3-4 inches across works great. If you need to, you can take a larger wheat tortilla, and cookie-cut it using a 3-4 inch small bowl.

