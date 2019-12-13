B105.7 Christmas Choir Contest winners revealed, to star in WISH-TV special

The winners are IN!

We’ are “Celebrating the Voices of Christmas” with B105.7’s Sean Copeland and the Central Indiana Elementary, Middle School and High School Choirs who entered the contest… and won!

Here’s more about the winning choirs and the upcoming special:

WISH-TV’s Amber Hankins and B105.7 Host, Sean Copeland host

“Celebrating the Voices of Christmas”

December 22, 7pm on WISH-TV

December 25, 10am on WISH-TV

• Central Indiana elementary, middle and high school choirs enter Holiday performances for a chance to win recognition and cash for their schools.

• Winning choirs in each division receives $1,000 (provided by B105.7)

• Winning choirs are also featured in an hour-long special “Celebrating the Voices of Christmas” airing on WISH-TV December 22 at 7pm and MyINDY-TV 23 December 25 at 11am.

• Winning choirs are: CREEKSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CLARK PLEASANT MIDDLE SCHOOL, FRANKLIN COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL

Here the winning songs here: https://www.b1057.com/blogs/christmas/2019-b1057-christmas-choir-competition-winners

To learn more, visit https://www.b1057.com/.