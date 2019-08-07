Broad Ripple Neighborhood Invites Community to Family-Friendly Carnival

Broad Ripple is the place to be starting Thursday, as a 4-day festival rolls into town!

Colleen Fanning, Executive Director, Broad Ripple Village Association, and Kent Springer, BRVA Treasurer and Past President, tell us about Broad Ripple Village, which features activities for the entire family!

Here’s more:

The event features carnival rides and games, food and drink, a craft beer garden, live music and entertainment, community booths, and a history exhibit provided by Broad Ripple Gazette will be on display.

The Carnival kicks off with the St. Paul’s Community Dog Walk on Thursday night, and Saturday will feature the Indy Urban Flea Market. Register for the Dog Walk (and get a free Broad Ripple bandana for your pooch!).

WHEN

Thursday, August 8, 6 – 9 pm

Friday, August 9, 5 -9 pm

Saturday, August 10, 12 – 9 pm

Sunday, August 11, 12 – 7 pm

WHERE

Broad Ripple Park

1500 Broad Ripple Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46220

WHO

All ages are invited to participate in the Carnival.

It’s dog friendly too! Just please have your dog on a leash in the park at all times.

Admission to the Carnival is FREE — but here is what you will have to pay for:

Food and drink

Alcoholic beverages in the Beer Garden

Carnival rides and games: These require tickets which you can purchase for $1.50 each. Or wristbands can be purchased for unlimited rides and games. (Day: $15; Evening: $20)