Carefree Spa partners with WISH for Our Heroes to support Indiana Military

They’ve been serving customers for more than 30 years, but what makes Carefree Spa so special goes far beyond a relaxing tub of water.

Ken Leonard, President, Carefree Spa, tells us more about their personal customer service and way of giving back to our military men and women.



Carefree Spa is holding their annual truck load sale at all three dealerships. All hot tubs are on sale with up to 50% off and more! A couple of years ago, Carefree Spa started partnering with a local charity – WISH for Our Heroes.

WISH for OUR HEROES serves active-duty military men and women in the Indiana area. Seeing the toll that war takes on families back home, WISH for Our Heroes is helping local families.

Carefree Spas is supporting WISH for Our Heroes by donating a spa. Buying a spa from Carefree Spas can make a difference in two family’s lives – better your life and better a life of one of our own military heroes. Carefree Spas and WISH for Our Heroes will surprise a lucky active-duty military man or woman with a hot tub in mid-August.

A hot tub will help you sleep better, and you can save now on hot tubs at up to 50% off and more. Sleep better and save better now as we support WISH for Our Heroes.

Three Carefree Spa Dealerships:

Jacuzzi Sundance HotSpring

I-69 and 96th Street 10710 Pendleton Pike 9133 Pendleton Pike

9529 Corporation Dr

To learn more, visit:

www.cfspas.com

www.wishtv.com/localsonly

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CAREFREE SPA